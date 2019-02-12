Walsall 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

Match ends, Walsall 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Steve Seddon's goal gave AFC Wimbledon renewed hope in their relegation fight as they claimed their first league win of 2019 with a 1-0 victory at fellow strugglers Walsall.
The Birmingham loanee tucked home early in the second half to move the bottom side within seven points of safety.
Only the heroics of Walsall keeper Liam Roberts prevented the visitors winning by more as he thwarted Anthony Wordsworth's early 25-yard free-kick and then denied Michael Folivi one-on-one.
The Saddlers' best spell came towards the end of the first half but Andy Cook headed wide from six yards and Jon Guthrie's shot on the turn was superbly saved by Dons keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Folivi's shot was blocked on the line by Walsall's Josh Gordon early in the second half but the Dons led on 48 minutes as Seddon tucked home from six yards after Roberts had saved from Folivi.
Wimbledon had chances to seal the points but an unmarked Joe Pigott hit the post from 12 yards and was later denied by another fine Roberts save.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Roberts
- 28Norman
- 35ScarrBooked at 90mins
- 5Guthrie
- 3Leahy
- 30Osbourne
- 15Kinsella
- 2EdwardsSubstituted forIsmailat 56'minutes
- 29Gordon
- 9CookBooked at 81mins
- 36OtehSubstituted forJarvisat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Devlin
- 10Ismail
- 11Jarvis
- 13Dunn
- 27Fitzwater
- 34Laird
- 38Blackett-Taylor
Wimbledon
- 35Ramsdale
- 4OshilajaBooked at 15mins
- 5Nightingale
- 26McDonald
- 20SibbickSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes
- 38McLoughlin
- 8HartiganBooked at 3mins
- 40Wordsworth
- 15SeddonBooked at 49mins
- 41Folivi
- 39PigottSubstituted forPinnockat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Thomas
- 7Wagstaff
- 11Pinnock
- 12Garratt
- 17Barcham
- 19Soares
- 24McDonnell
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 3,287
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Booking
Dan Scarr (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dan Scarr (Walsall).
Shane McLoughlin (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Anthony Wordsworth.
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Cameron Norman (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Andy Cook (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Cook (Walsall).
Michael Folivi (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Norman (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Terell Thomas replaces Toby Sibbick because of an injury.
Delay in match Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon) because of an injury.
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Cook (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.
Attempt blocked. Liam Kinsella (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Mitchell Pinnock replaces Joe Pigott.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).
Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Matthew Jarvis (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Will Nightingale.
Attempt saved. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Rod McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Zeli Ismail replaces Joe Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Matthew Jarvis replaces Aramide Oteh.
Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Shane McLoughlin (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.