Oldham Athletic 4-1 Yeovil Town: Paul Scholes wins first game as manager

Paul Scholes was announced as successor to previous Oldham manager Frankie Bunn on Monday

Paul Scholes made a winning start as Oldham Athletic manager against Yeovil Town in League Two.

The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder was appointed on Monday by the club he followed as a child.

Jose Baxter curled in a shot to put Oldham ahead in first-half stoppage time and Callum Lang headed in a second just after the break.

Bevis Mugabi got a goal back for Yeovil before late goals from Mohammed Maouche and Christopher Missilou.

The two strikes that wrapped up victory for the Latics were both fine efforts from outside the penalty area.

Scholes said: "It was nice, but it's just a start. That's all it is. I know there are tougher tests ahead, starting with Saturday against Crewe, who are going really well.

"4-1 doesn't reflect how difficult the night was. Yeovil made it difficult for us.

"I'm really pleased with the goals. I said in my press conference on Monday that I knew there was talent in this squad.

"I want them to enjoy and express themselves and the way you do that is by scoring goals."

Scholes, 44, is the fourth former England player to make his managerial debut in the English Football League this season.

Derby's Frank Lampard was victorious in his first league game as a manager in August, while Fleetwood's Joey Barton and Macclesfield's Sol Campbell both lost their first matches in charge.