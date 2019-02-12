League Two
Oldham4Yeovil1

Oldham Athletic 4-1 Yeovil Town: Paul Scholes wins first game as manager

Oldham Athletic manager Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes was announced as successor to previous Oldham manager Frankie Bunn on Monday

Paul Scholes made a winning start as Oldham Athletic manager against Yeovil Town in League Two.

The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder was appointed on Monday by the club he followed as a child.

Jose Baxter curled in a shot to put Oldham ahead in first-half stoppage time and Callum Lang headed in a second just after the break.

Bevis Mugabi got a goal back for Yeovil before late goals from Mohammed Maouche and Christopher Missilou.

The two strikes that wrapped up victory for the Latics were both fine efforts from outside the penalty area.

Scholes said: "It was nice, but it's just a start. That's all it is. I know there are tougher tests ahead, starting with Saturday against Crewe, who are going really well.

"4-1 doesn't reflect how difficult the night was. Yeovil made it difficult for us.

"I'm really pleased with the goals. I said in my press conference on Monday that I knew there was talent in this squad.

"I want them to enjoy and express themselves and the way you do that is by scoring goals."

Scholes, 44, is the fourth former England player to make his managerial debut in the English Football League this season.

Derby's Frank Lampard was victorious in his first league game as a manager in August, while Fleetwood's Joey Barton and Macclesfield's Sol Campbell both lost their first matches in charge.

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 1Iversen
  • 34HamerSubstituted forHuntat 11'minutes
  • 4Edmundson
  • 26Clarke
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 22Branger
  • 17Missilou
  • 28Maouche
  • 8BaxterSubstituted forSyllaat 69'minutes
  • 9DearnleySubstituted forO'Gradyat 76'minutes
  • 19Lang

Substitutes

  • 10O'Grady
  • 11Vera
  • 13de la Paz
  • 20Stott
  • 23Hunt
  • 42Sylla
  • 46Robinson

Yeovil

  • 1Nelson
  • 2Gafaiti
  • 5Mugabi
  • 3Dickinson
  • 25DobreBooked at 60minsSubstituted forDuffusat 74'minutes
  • 8WorthingtonBooked at 87mins
  • 17PattisonBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBrowneat 66'minutes
  • 10GrayBooked at 15mins
  • 13Zoko
  • 9Fisher
  • 18ArquinSubstituted forAbrahamsat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Browne
  • 11Duffus
  • 12Baxter
  • 15Rogers
  • 16Abrahams
  • 26Ojo
  • 27Seager
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
3,868

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamYeovil
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 4, Yeovil Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 4, Yeovil Town 1.

Attempt blocked. Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adel Gafaiti (Yeovil Town).

Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 4, Yeovil Town 1. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 3, Yeovil Town 1. Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Booking

Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Tristan Abrahams replaces Yoann Arquin.

Attempt missed. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic).

Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).

Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Courtney Duffus (Yeovil Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Chris O'Grady replaces Zachary Dearnley.

Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).

Adel Gafaiti (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Courtney Duffus replaces Mihai-Alexandru Dobre.

Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).

Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Adel Gafaiti.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mohamad Sylla replaces Jose Baxter.

Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).

Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adel Gafaiti (Yeovil Town).

Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).

Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Rhys Browne replaces Alex Pattison.

Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Gray (Yeovil Town).

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.

Attempt missed. Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City311710455312461
2Mansfield321513448252358
3Bury32169762392357
4MK Dons32158950321853
5Colchester321571052351752
6Carlisle321641250381252
7Forest Green321312747321551
8Exeter31149843311251
9Stevenage32145133640-447
10Swindon321210103841-346
11Oldham311291049381145
12Tranmere31129104540545
13Crewe32136133841-345
14Grimsby32134153639-343
15Newport31127123949-1043
16Northampton32814104145-438
17Crawley32114173646-1037
18Cheltenham3198143648-1235
19Cambridge31105162950-2135
20Port Vale3189142738-1133
21Yeovil3279163243-1130
22Morecambe3178163250-1829
23Macclesfield3277183354-2128
24Notts County31510163261-2925
View full League Two table

