Council launch investigation after Shield final at Ballymena Showgrounds is postponed

An investigation has been launched by Mid and East Antrim Council after the Co Antrim Shield final between Crusaders and Linfield was called off.

The Ballymena Showgrounds surface is waterlogged and it's the fifth match to be postponed at the council-owned ground this season.

"We are extremely disappointed and hugely frustrated by the condition of the playing surface," said the council.

"We apologise unreservedly for the disruption caused."

It added: "We have lauched a full investigation into the current issues in order to find a long-term solution.

"We wanted the pitch at the Showgrounds to be among the very best in Northern Ireland and we are committed to ensuring we will deliver this for the people of Mid and East Antrim."

Linfield manager David Healy had raised concerns about playing the match at Ballymena where there are reported to have been problems with the drainage.

Ballymena United have had four home games postponed this season

"The pitch is unplayable due to surface water currently lying on just over half the pitch," said referee Ian McNabb after an inspection on Tuesday afternoon.

He added: "With more rain forecast for later on this evening, it's in the best interest of player safety not to allow the match to proceed."

Crusaders are the Shield holders while Linfield have won it a record 44 times.