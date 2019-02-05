Women's World Cup 2019: England to host Canada, Spain, Denmark and New Zealand in warm-up

England face Scotland in their opening World Cup group game on 9 June

England will prepare for the 2019 Women's World Cup with four home games at different venues across the country.

The Lionesses face Canada, Spain, Denmark and New Zealand in the build-up to the tournament in France, which begins on 7 June.

England, who are in the SheBelieves Cup later this month, face Scotland, Argentina and Japan in the group stage.

"This is a huge year for my players and staff, and we are raring to go," said head coach Phil Neville.

The warm-up games will be played in Manchester, Swindon, Walsall and Brighton with children's tickets priced at £1.

Neville added: "The World Cup is firmly in sight now and I'm really happy with this group of fixtures to complement the games that we have played in recent months, plus the ones to come at SheBelieves.

"It's great that we can visit four different parts of the country and I have no doubt the players will get fantastic support as ever.

"We will certainly hit the ground running when we get to France.

"Every single day spent working at St George's Park is with the World Cup in mind, and we are going to France with the aim of making the country proud."

The SheBelieves Cup starts on 27 February in the United States with England facing Brazil, Japan and world champions the USA.

England's World Cup warm-up matches: