Carlos Pena: Rangers terminate contract of Mexico midfielder

Pena made just eight starts for Rangers before returning to his native Mexico for two loan spells

Rangers have terminated the contract of Mexico playmaker Carlos Pena.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder was signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2017 for an undisclosed fee that was reported to be around £2m.

He scored five goals in 14 Rangers appearances.

Pena was reunited with former Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha on loan at Cruz Azul but failed to score in 10 games before Liga MX rivals Necaxa took him on.

Reports in Mexico are linking Pena with a move to Poland.

A brief statement from Rangers read: "We can confirm Carlos Pena is no longer a Rangers player. His contract has been terminated. We wish him the best for his future."