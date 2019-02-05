Rangers: Steve Clarke comments 'surprise' and disappoint' Steven Gerrard

Jermain Defoe won the second of four Rangers penalties in Saturday's 4-0 win over St Mirren

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is disappointed by Steve Clarke, claiming the Kilmarnock boss is "trying to get one of my players banned".

Jermain Defoe went down under Paul McGinn's challenge to win one of four Rangers penalties against St Mirren.

Clarke said he was looking for "consistency" from the Scottish FA after his winger Jordan Jones was banned for diving in October.

"It's got absolutely nothing to do with Kilmarnock," Gerrard said.

"We didn't punish Jordan Jones, we didn't give the Kilmarnock player a two-game ban, so why he's trying to get one of my players banned is a surprise and a disappointment."

Clarke spent a year as Liverpool's first-team coach while Gerrard captained the Premier League club, adding to the former midfielder's surprise.

"That's not the type of guy I know Steve Clarke for. He is usually first class, the dealings I had with him as a player when he used to coach me, and since I've been at Rangers," he said.

"So very surprised by his comments and I don't think there's any need for them at all."

Gerrard added Rangers had been denied "a blatant red card" in their defeat by the Rugby Park side last month, "which I didn't mention after the match".

'I don't need to speak to Alfredo'

Rangers, six points shy of leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, travel to Aberdeen, two points behind them in third place, on Wednesday night.

Alfredo Morelos has been dismissed in two of the teams' three meetings this season, although he later had one of the red cards rescinded.

Gerrard insists he does not need to "treat Alfredo any different" and the Colombia striker will be "aware of what the atmosphere will be like" at Pittodrie.

"I don't need to speak to Alfredo," Gerrard, who has yet to beat Aberdeen as Rangers boss, said.

"All the players have enough education to know what I expect. Opposition are physical with him as he is a top player, we don't want to take his edge away."