Aberdeen: Derek McInnes pleased to compete with 'strong' Rangers

Aberdeen beat Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox in December in their third meeting of the season

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is pleased his team are "in and around" Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, despite the Ibrox side's financial "advantages".

Aberdeen have beaten Steven Gerrard's men twice and drawn once in their three meetings this season.

They can overtake Rangers in second place in the league with victory at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

"Rangers have really got a strong squad, they've done a lot of good work this season," McInnes said.

"It pleases me no end that despite all these differences, advantages they have in terms of size of squad, money they can throw at the squad, we are still in and around them, trying to compete against them."

McInnes hopes striker Sam Cosgrove and goalkeeper Joe Lewis will be available after both were withdrawn injured during the first half of Saturday's win over Hibernian.

Top scorer Cosgrove, 22, has netted 10 goals in his last 11 matches and is recovering from a back complaint while 31-year-old Lewis suffered a head wound after colliding with a goalpost.

"Sam trained today, still a wee concern but hopeful he's making those improvements," McInnes added. "Likewise Joe is confident he'll be okay to play."

The Aberdeen boss reiterated that captain Graeme Shinnie's future should become clear next week, when the club's fixture schedule calms.

Midfielder Shinnie, 27, is out of contract in the summer and has yet to sign a new deal or agree a move elsewhere.

"Get these games done and maybe when we work from Sunday [against Queen of the South] to Saturday [against St Johnstone] next week, no more midweek games, we can have a chance to thrash out one way or the other," McInnes said.