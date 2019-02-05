Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd & Chelsea are title contenders

Guardiola is seeking back-to-back Premier League titles with Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says more than two clubs can contest the Premier League title with 13 matches of the season to go.

Guardiola's side are three points behind leaders Liverpool but can go top if they win at Everton on Wednesday.

Tottenham are five points off top spot, with Chelsea 12 off the pace and Manchester United 14 behind in fifth.

"There are 39 points to play and it is not too much if you are nine or 10 behind," said Guardiola.

"I never said Tottenham are not there. United making this run every single week and they will be there.

"Now we see the table and see the first two or three and we don't look further than that. Chelsea can win games in a row and be a contender."

Liverpool were seven points clear of Manchester City before Guardiola's side beat the Merseyside club on 3 January.

After City's fixture at Goodison Park they will have played a game more than Jurgen Klopp's side. Their superior goal difference will carry them to top spot if they win.

"Three or four days ago we were already done, the champs were Liverpool and now we can be leading," Guardiola added.

"We try to be calm. There will be surprises and it will be tough for teams to win every game. Non-contenders have ability to create problems.

"What I'm more concerned is we never forget who we are as a team, doing what we have to do. That's what I want to watch and after we see about the results, the table."

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has dismissed talks of nerves showing in their performances

Liverpool's drew at West Ham on Monday having also been held by Leicester in their previous fixture when they could have extended their advantage to seven points with a win.

It has led some to point to the pressure of the title race showing at the Anfield club, who have not won a league title since 1989-90.

"I wouldn't say nerves are showing," said 24-year-old Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson. "Did anyone say that when City dropped points against Crystal Palace and Leicester? I don't think they did.

"It's no different for us. People talk about pressure because we've not been in this position, but it's February.

"Everyone needs to relax and try and enjoy the run-in. Many other clubs want to be in the position we're in just now. Nerves aren't showing in the changing room. It's been two poor results and poor performances, it happens during a long season.

"We need to get back to playing the better football we can, but it's nothing to do with nerves. We're having a wee blip and we need to just try and get over the line in a couple of games."