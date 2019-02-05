Millwall and Rotherham charged by FA over clash in goalless draw

Both sides reacted angrily following the challenge in the second half of Millwall's draw with Rotherham

Millwall and Rotherham United have been charged by the Football Association following a clash during their goalless draw on Saturday.

There were heated scenes after a challenge by Millers captain Richard Wood on Lions goalkeeper Jordan Archer in the 57th minute of the match.

The FA charged both sides for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

The two clubs have until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

In his post-match interview, Millwall boss Neil Harris claimed Wood should have been sent off for the tackle.

"From what I saw it's a horrendous challenge. The lad jumps over Shaun Williams, two-footed, to challenge Jordan Archer. Whether the ball is loose or not is irrelevant. It's a nasty challenge," he said.

"The referee's seen the challenge but thinks the ball was there. If he's seen the challenge, gives a card for the challenge, it has to be a red one."