Ravel Morrison: Ex-Man Utd midfielder 'close' to joining Ostersunds FK from Lazio

Ravel Morrison's most recent game time came on loan with Mexican club Atlas during the 2017-18 season

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison is training with Ostersunds FK with a view to making a permanent move to the Swedish top-flight side.

Morrison is under contract with Lazio until the summer but has not played for the Italian club since April 2016.

The 26-year-old, who also played for West Ham, is currently at Ostersund's training camp in Marbella.

"We've had contact for a long time and he is close to a move," said the club's technical director David Webb.

"Ravel wants to get acquainted with the team and then we'll see how it goes. He has not signed yet but we hope that we can get him to our club."

Morrison was described by former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand as the most naturally gifted young player he had ever seen and was in the same FA Youth Cup-winning side as Paul Pogba in 2011.

But his career has been hampered by various off-field problems and he made just three first-team appearances for United and 24 in four years with West Ham.

Lazio handed him a four-year contract in 2015 but loaned him out to QPR during the 2016-17 season and then Mexican side Atlas in 2017-18, where he scored four goals in 25 games.

"We believe that a man should not be judged for what has been," Webb added. "We are an open club and everyone is welcome to us.

"We have experience of players with similar problems and have good experience of taking care of them."