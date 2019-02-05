Euro 2020 qualifiers: Borisov to stage Belarus v Northern Ireland game

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty fires on the Belarus goal during the 2016 friendly in Belfast

Borisov will host the Euro 2020 Group C qualifier between Belarus and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, 11 June.

The match was provisionally earmarked for Minsk, the capital of Belarus, but it has now been confirmed for the Borisov (Barysaw) Arena.

It's the home of Champions League regulars Bate Borisov and increasingly the base of the Belarus national team.

The stadium has a 13,000 capacity and is located 74km from Minsk.

The qualifier with Belarus will be the second of two away qualifiers for Michael O'Neill's side in June, the other is against Estonia in Tallinn on Saturday, 8 June.

First up for Northern Ireland in the qualifying group is a home game against Estonia on Thursday, 21 March.

Northern Ireland's Group C fixtures

And matchday two in the group will see Northern Ireland face Belarus in Belfast three days later.

Northern Ireland defeated Belarus 3-0 at Windsor Park in their last home match before Euro 2016.