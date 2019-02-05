Daniel James: 'Tough few days' for Swansea winger after collapsed move to Leeds

Daniel James made his senior Wales debut in November 2018 against Albania

Swansea City winger Daniel James says "it has been a tough few days" following the dramatic collapse of his move to Leeds United.

The Wales international completed a medical at Elland Road before Swansea pulled out of a deal in the closing minutes of the January transfer window.

James says it was right for him not to play in the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City after talks with manager Graham Potter.

"He wants me to be right and feel like I belong here," said James.

The 21-year-old is in contention to feature in Saturday's Championship fixture against Millwall after returning to the squad.

"I am back here now, I trained today and I really enjoyed it," James told the Swansea City website.

"I do love it here, the boys have welcomed me back and there were a few laughs and jokes."

The move was a potential loan switch to Swansea's Championship rivals with Leeds wanting to make the deal permanent in the summer for about £8.5m, dependent on promotion.

The Swans opted to back out of the deal in a late night U-turn with the clubs unable to agree suitable terms, with Huw Jenkins understood to be opposed to the move. Jenkins has since left his role as chairman.

Swansea also denied claims by James' agent the club "made no attempt to keep the player" and are renewing efforts to get the winger to sign a new contract.

Potter said James did not feature against Bristol City so he could "clear his head".

"We agreed it was right for me not to play," said James.

"It was not that my head would not have been in the game, my head is here.

"But with going back and forth I did not feel I had prepared myself right and the last thing I wanted was to have a bad game.

"What the manager said was great for me as it was a tough time for him to speak to me and it helped me settle down.

"I appreciated his support 100 per cent and he was making sure I was okay."