Barcelona v Real Madrid quiz: top goalscorers in El Clasico matches

Barcelona won the last El Clasico, winning 5-1 at the Nou Camp in October

It is one of the biggest games in world football. Barcelona versus Real Madrid. El Clasico.

Well, the two Spanish giants meet three times in the next four weeks, with the first of those clashes coming on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

But how much do you know about the matches?

We're asking you to name the top 14 goalscorers from El Clasico matches and to help you along we have included the team they played for, when they played, the country they are from and the number of goals they scored.

You have three minutes to guess them all and don't forget to share your results on social media. Good luck.