Scottish League One: Stranraer v Stenhousemuir postponed for second time

Stranraer's Scottish League One match against bottom side Stenhousemuir has been postponed for the second time.

The game was originally due to take place on Saturday, 2 February but was one of five lower-league fixtures to be called off amid freezing temperatures.

And a waterlogged Stair Park pitch meant the rescheduled game on Wednesday night could not go ahead.

The Scottish Professional Football League say a new date for the match will be announced in "due course".