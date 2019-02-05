Robbie Neilson: Dundee United signed 'winners' & can push for Premiership top six

Peter Pawlett, one of 11 January signings, scored a debut goal on Saturday as Dundee United beat Morton

Robbie Neilson believes his January overhaul can propel Dundee United to promotion and a "top-six" place in the Scottish Premiership.

United are third in the second tier, six points shy of leaders Ross County.

Neilson, appointed head coach at Tannadice in October, signed 11 new players last month, including former Aberdeen winger Peter Pawlett and ex-Hearts striker Osman Sow.

"I felt we needed more strength to take us the next couple of steps," he said.

"Hopefully promotion then hopefully top six and pushing again. The owner had that plan as well. They don't just want to get promoted and be floating about at the bottom of the league.

"They want to have a go, because Dundee united are a big club with a huge support and can sustain that position in a higher league.

Sow was part of Neilson's Hearts side that powered to the Championship title in 2015, while on-loan Hibernian goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw lifted the trophy two years later.

Pawlett, signed from MK Dons and Mark Reynolds, on loan from Aberdeen, both won the Scottish League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014.

"It's a demanding environment, hence we felt the need to bring in some characters that had felt that pressure, had been at big clubs where you can't go and lose or even draw certain matches," Neilson told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Look around the dressing room: Championship winner, Scottish Cup winner, FA Cup winner, play-off winner down in England - it's winners we brought in and it's important at a club like Dundee United that you're a winner."