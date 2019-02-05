French Ligue 1
Marseille1Bordeaux0

Marseille 1-0 Bordeaux: Stade Velodrome has no fans watching as hosts win

Marseille
The victory took Marseille up to seventh in Ligue 1

Marseille won for the first time at home since November as they beat 10-man Bordeaux 1-0 behind closed doors.

Tuesday's Ligue 1 match was played at an empty Stade Velodrome as the hosts were punished for crowd trouble during the 2-1 loss to Lille on 25 January.

Bordeaux played with 10 men for 65 minutes as Samuel Kalu was sent off for a reckless tackle on Lucas Ocampos.

Marseille's Boubacar Kamara headed the only goal in the 42nd minute, before Morgan Sanson hit a post for the hosts.

In September, Marseille had to play at an empty stadium for their home Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

They were punished again after their match against Lille was held up for 31 minutes in the second half when a firework thrown by a fan exploded close to two players.

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, absent from the touchline as he was suspended for two matches for arguing with the referee after the Lille clash, complained about the lack of fans in the 60,000-capacity ground.

"It's bad, these matches behind closed doors are horrible. I said it the first time and it was horrible again this time," said Garcia.

"It's not football without supporters in the stadium. My suspension is also difficult but the most important thing was the absence of the fans."

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2H SakaiBooked at 55mins
  • 4Kamara
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 18Amavi
  • 17Sarr
  • 27Lopez
  • 8SansonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSerticat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Ocampos
  • 28Germain
  • 14N'JieSubstituted forRadonjicat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pires da Fonseca
  • 7Radonjic
  • 13Abdennour
  • 16Pelé
  • 22Sertic
  • 29Chabrolle
  • 33Ali Mohamed

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 3Palencia
  • 4Koundé
  • 25Nascimento de Castro
  • 29Poundjé
  • 5Passos SantosBooked at 77minsSubstituted forde Previlleat 88'minutes
  • 18PlasilSubstituted forBasicat 71'minutes
  • 10KaluBooked at 25mins
  • 13SankharéBooked at 89mins
  • 7Briand
  • 9CorneliusSubstituted forKamanoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lewczuk
  • 11Kamano
  • 12de Preville
  • 14Jovanovic
  • 16Poussin
  • 17Tchouameni
  • 26Basic
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home24
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 1, Bordeaux 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Bordeaux 0.

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo (Bordeaux).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Marseille). Video Review.

Offside, Marseille. Valère Germain tries a through ball, but Bouna Sarr is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Grégory Sertic (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Grégory Sertic (Marseille).

Jules Koundé (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).

Toma Basic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maxime Poundjé (Bordeaux).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Grégory Sertic replaces Morgan Sanson.

Booking

Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux).

Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).

Pablo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux).

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Nicolas de Preville replaces Otávio.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux).

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).

Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).

Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Otávio (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).

Attempt missed. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic with a cross.

Tuesday 5th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21182167135456
2Lille23144540221846
3Lyon23127438261243
4Saint-Étienne2210753326737
5Montpellier2299429171236
6Strasbourg2298538251335
7Marseille2310493633334
8Reims2381052021-134
9Nice239771823-534
10Rennes239683131033
11Nîmes238693133-230
12Bordeaux227782324-128
13Angers236982427-327
14Toulouse236892233-1126
15Nantes2266102729-224
16Dijon2255121934-1520
17Caen2239102031-1118
18Monaco2346132139-1818
19Amiens2353151838-2018
20Guingamp2235141646-3014
View full French Ligue 1 table

