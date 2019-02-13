Wigan Athletic 0-0 Stoke City: Potters held to 12th league draw of season

Wigan centre-half Chey Dunkley went close at the DW Stadium against Stoke with a first-half header

Wigan Athletic and Stoke City managed just five shots on target between them as they shared a drab goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

For Stoke, who have still won just once under new boss Nathan Jones, it was a 12th league draw of the season.

The Potters are 17th, now 12 points off a play-off place and 11 clear of relegation trouble.

Wigan, who have not lost in their past 10 league meetings with Stoke since May 2009, are five points - and two places - further back in 19th.

Stoke's Wales international midfielder Joe Allen came closest to breaking the deadlock at the end of the first half when his shot took a deflection off Wigan defender Cedric Kipre, before flicking the outside of the post.

The Potters were also denied by the fingertips of Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones, who diverted away a Sam Clucas free-kick.

Wigan's best effort was a Reece James free-kick at the beginning of the second period, which was well saved by England keeper Jack Butland.

Not even the late return from injury of Wigan's joint-top scorer Nick Powell for the last 15 minutes after two and a half months out could tip the balance in the Latics' favour.