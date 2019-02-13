Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 0.
Wigan Athletic 0-0 Stoke City: Potters held to 12th league draw of season
-
- From the section Championship
Wigan Athletic and Stoke City managed just five shots on target between them as they shared a drab goalless draw at the DW Stadium.
For Stoke, who have still won just once under new boss Nathan Jones, it was a 12th league draw of the season.
The Potters are 17th, now 12 points off a play-off place and 11 clear of relegation trouble.
Wigan, who have not lost in their past 10 league meetings with Stoke since May 2009, are five points - and two places - further back in 19th.
Stoke's Wales international midfielder Joe Allen came closest to breaking the deadlock at the end of the first half when his shot took a deflection off Wigan defender Cedric Kipre, before flicking the outside of the post.
The Potters were also denied by the fingertips of Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones, who diverted away a Sam Clucas free-kick.
Wigan's best effort was a Reece James free-kick at the beginning of the second period, which was well saved by England keeper Jack Butland.
Not even the late return from injury of Wigan's joint-top scorer Nick Powell for the last 15 minutes after two and a half months out could tip the balance in the Latics' favour.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 21Kipre
- 20Naismith
- 13PilkingtonSubstituted forMasseyat 65'minutes
- 12James
- 5MorsyBooked at 82mins
- 17Jacobs
- 10WindassSubstituted forPowellat 73'minutes
- 28ClarkeSubstituted forGarnerat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 11Massey
- 15McManaman
- 25Powell
- 30Olsson
- 36Evans
- 41Garner
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 30EdwardsSubstituted forBauerat 37'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 14Batth
- 15Martins Indi
- 22Clucas
- 38WoodsBooked at 61mins
- 8Etebo
- 4AllenBooked at 28mins
- 7Ince
- 10Vokes
- 9AfobeSubstituted forMcCleanat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bauer
- 5Williams
- 11McClean
- 17Shawcross
- 19Berahino
- 27Bojan
- 32Federici
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 9,914
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 0.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Joe Garner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Cedric Kipre.
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Joe Garner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Michael Jacobs.
Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Danny Batth (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Martins Indi.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.
Booking
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Woods (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moritz Bauer.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Joe Garner replaces Leon Clarke.
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavin Massey.
Offside, Stoke City. Danny Batth tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Danny Batth (Stoke City).
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Morsy following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Sam Clucas.
Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Nick Powell replaces Josh Windass.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Cheyenne Dunkley tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.
Attempt missed. James McClean (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Anthony Pilkington.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Etebo.
Danny Batth (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Wigan Athletic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Booking
Ryan Woods (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City).
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.