Brentford v Aston Villa

Dean Smith was in the home dug-out on Boxing Day 2017, when Brentford beat Steve Bruce's Villa at Griffin Park for a second successive season

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford 1 Bentley

26 Konsa

23 Jeanvier

29 Barbet

7 Canos

12 Mokotjo

19 Sawyers

2 Odubajo

11 Watkins

9 Maupay

21 Benrahma Substitutes 10 McEachran

14 Da Silva

24 Ogbene

28 Daniels

30 Field

33 Forss

34 Bech Sörensen Aston Villa 28 L Kalinic

21 Hutton Booked at 40mins

24 Elphick

40 Mings

30 Hause

6 Whelan

22 El Ghazi

14 Hourihane

7 McGinn

37 Adomah

18 Abraham Substitutes 12 Steer

15 Jedinak

19 Green

20 Bjarnason

26 Kodjia

27 El Mohamady

41 Ramsey Referee : Gavin Ward Match Stats Live Text Foul by Julian Jeanvier (Brentford). Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Alan Hutton. Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma. Second Half Second Half begins Brentford 0, Aston Villa 0. Half Time First Half ends, Brentford 0, Aston Villa 0. Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kamohelo Mokotjo. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa). Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Julian Jeanvier is caught offside. Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa). Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) because of an injury. Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tammy Abraham. Booking Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa). Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier. Attempt missed. Said Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa). Attempt missed. Said Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yoann Barbet. Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daniel Bentley. Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John McGinn. Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford). Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Moses Odubajo (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma. Attempt blocked. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers. Attempt missed. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross following a corner. Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tyrone Mings. Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford). John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Said Benrahma. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Neal Maupay (Brentford) because of an injury. Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford). John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Show more updates goal

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith faces Brentford for the first time since leaving Griffin Park in October.

The Bees, who initially struggled after Smith's departure, are on the upturn under Thomas Frank, having lost for the first time in 11 league and cup games at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

They are 11 points clear of trouble in 18th, seven behind Smith's Villa, who are 10th after eight draws in 14 games.

Villa are again without loan midfielder Tom Carroll and defender James Chester.

Carroll is expected to miss a second game following the slight strain he suffered on his debut in the goalless draw at Reading.

Wales international Chester, who was also absent from Friday's 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United, misses a third straight match in a bid to reduce swelling on his knee.

Match facts