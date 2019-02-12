Foul by Julian Jeanvier (Brentford).
Brentford v Aston Villa
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 26Konsa
- 23Jeanvier
- 29Barbet
- 7Canos
- 12Mokotjo
- 19Sawyers
- 2Odubajo
- 11Watkins
- 9Maupay
- 21Benrahma
Substitutes
- 10McEachran
- 14Da Silva
- 24Ogbene
- 28Daniels
- 30Field
- 33Forss
- 34Bech Sörensen
Aston Villa
- 28L Kalinic
- 21HuttonBooked at 40mins
- 24Elphick
- 40Mings
- 30Hause
- 6Whelan
- 22El Ghazi
- 14Hourihane
- 7McGinn
- 37Adomah
- 18Abraham
Substitutes
- 12Steer
- 15Jedinak
- 19Green
- 20Bjarnason
- 26Kodjia
- 27El Mohamady
- 41Ramsey
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brentford 0, Aston Villa 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brentford 0, Aston Villa 0.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa).
Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Julian Jeanvier is caught offside.
Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Booking
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.
Attempt missed. Said Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Said Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yoann Barbet.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John McGinn.
Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford).
Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Moses Odubajo (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma.
Attempt blocked. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt missed. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford).
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Said Benrahma.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Neal Maupay (Brentford) because of an injury.
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith faces Brentford for the first time since leaving Griffin Park in October.
The Bees, who initially struggled after Smith's departure, are on the upturn under Thomas Frank, having lost for the first time in 11 league and cup games at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
They are 11 points clear of trouble in 18th, seven behind Smith's Villa, who are 10th after eight draws in 14 games.
Villa are again without loan midfielder Tom Carroll and defender James Chester.
Carroll is expected to miss a second game following the slight strain he suffered on his debut in the goalless draw at Reading.
Wales international Chester, who was also absent from Friday's 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United, misses a third straight match in a bid to reduce swelling on his knee.
Match facts
- Since Villa dropped down to the Championship in 2016, Brentford are unbeaten in five league meetings with them. Dean Smith was in charge of the Bees for those five games.
- Prior to their two defeats in the last two seasons, Villa had not visited Griffin Park in the league since February 1947.
- Brentford lost four of Thomas Frank's first five home matches in all competitions. But they have now won five of his subsequent six games at Griffin Park, including each of the last four.
- Villa have lost 12 of their last 14 league visits to the capital - but both were in West London, against QPR at Loftus Road, under Steve Bruce.
- Said Benrahma has been involved in 10 goals in nine Championship starts at Griffin Park for Brentford this season (three goals, seven assists).
- Dean Smith has won just one of his seven league meetings with Brentford, a 3-2 win as boss of Walsall in April 2011.