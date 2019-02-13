Ipswich Town 1-1 Derby County: Substitute Jon Nolan earns bottom side a point

Jon Nolan had only scored one previous goal for Ipswich in a 2-2 draw at Birmingham in September

Derby County missed the chance to climb back into the Championship play-off places as substitute Jon Nolan's equaliser clinched a point for struggling Ipswich Town.

Tom Lawrence fired Frank Lampard's Derby ahead in just the second minute to leave Paul Lambert's Ipswich fearing a fifth successive league defeat.

But Nolan's second Ipswich goal drew the hosts level 10 minutes into the second half before Duane Holmes' goal-line clearance denied them the lead.

Derby have lost just once in their past seven league games while, despite their fightback, Ipswich have taken just five points from their past 10 league games and remain bottom of the table.

Lawrence opened the scoring when his volley took a deflection off Ipswich defender Jonas Knudsen and beat goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after Jayden Bogle had headed the ball across the penalty area.

Nolan equalised 10 minutes into the second half - just two minutes after replacing the injured Flynn Downes - when he found the bottom corner from a neat pass by Collin Quaner.

With 20 minutes remaining Knudsen connected well with a right-footed volley from a corner but Holmes saved Derby by clearing off the line.

Derby should have won in the final minutes but Fikayo Tomori headed against the post before substitute David Nugent struck the crossbar.

It meant Lambert was denied victory but was spared a third successive defeat against the Rams, having lost his previous two games against them with Blackburn and Wolves.

Ipswich ended a run of four successive home defeats in the league against Derby, who have not managed a league double over the Suffolk side since 1986-87.