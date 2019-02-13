Match ends, Ipswich Town 1, Derby County 1.
Ipswich Town 1-1 Derby County: Substitute Jon Nolan earns bottom side a point
Derby County missed the chance to climb back into the Championship play-off places as substitute Jon Nolan's equaliser clinched a point for struggling Ipswich Town.
Tom Lawrence fired Frank Lampard's Derby ahead in just the second minute to leave Paul Lambert's Ipswich fearing a fifth successive league defeat.
But Nolan's second Ipswich goal drew the hosts level 10 minutes into the second half before Duane Holmes' goal-line clearance denied them the lead.
Derby have lost just once in their past seven league games while, despite their fightback, Ipswich have taken just five points from their past 10 league games and remain bottom of the table.
Lawrence opened the scoring when his volley took a deflection off Ipswich defender Jonas Knudsen and beat goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after Jayden Bogle had headed the ball across the penalty area.
Nolan equalised 10 minutes into the second half - just two minutes after replacing the injured Flynn Downes - when he found the bottom corner from a neat pass by Collin Quaner.
With 20 minutes remaining Knudsen connected well with a right-footed volley from a corner but Holmes saved Derby by clearing off the line.
Derby should have won in the final minutes but Fikayo Tomori headed against the post before substitute David Nugent struck the crossbar.
It meant Lambert was denied victory but was spared a third successive defeat against the Rams, having lost his previous two games against them with Blackburn and Wolves.
Ipswich ended a run of four successive home defeats in the league against Derby, who have not managed a league double over the Suffolk side since 1986-87.
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 41Bree
- 5PenningtonBooked at 90mins
- 3Knudsen
- 30Kenlock
- 6ChalobahBooked at 63mins
- 15BishopBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDozzellat 68'minutes
- 21DownesSubstituted forNolanat 53'minutes
- 31Judge
- 14Keane
- 45QuanerSubstituted forHarrisonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 7Edwards
- 9Jackson
- 10Harrison
- 11Nolan
- 22Nsiala
- 23Dozzell
Derby
- 21Roos
- 37Bogle
- 6Keogh
- 5Tomori
- 46Malone
- 24KingSubstituted forBrysonat 73'minutes
- 15JohnsonBooked at 90mins
- 23HolmesBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBennettat 73'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7WilsonSubstituted forNugentat 62'minutes
- 10Lawrence
- 9WaghornBooked at 21mins
Substitutes
- 2Wisdom
- 4Bryson
- 20Bennett
- 26Cole
- 28Nugent
- 44Huddlestone
- 47Ravas
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 18,604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Derby County 1.
Attempt saved. David Nugent (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Jayden Bogle (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Booking
Matthew Pennington (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mason Bennett (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Pennington (Ipswich Town).
Booking
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Ellis Harrison (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Mason Bennett (Derby County).
Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Derby County) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross.
Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Myles Kenlock (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Derby County) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Craig Bryson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Pennington.
Booking
Mason Bennett (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mason Bennett (Derby County).
Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fikayo Tomori (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Richard Keogh (Derby County) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Bryson.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.
Attempt blocked. Mason Bennett (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Bryson.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).
Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Scott Malone (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Jayden Bogle (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Will Keane (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Richard Keogh.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Pennington (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.