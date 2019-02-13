Sheffield United 1-0 Middlesbrough: Blades cut gap at top of Championship

Sheffield United's Richard Stearman (19) scored for the first time in 51 weeks

Sheffield United moved to within two points of the Championship's automatic promotion places with victory over 10-man Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

Richard Stearman headed in Oliver Norwood's curling free-kick to give the Blades the lead a minute after top scorer Billy Sharp had a goal disallowed for offside.

Boro's night got worse four minutes later when centre-back Daniel Ayala was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes.

Substitute Britt Assombalonga had the best chance to bring Boro level, but Dean Henderson saved with his legs after the striker was through on goal.

The win sees the third-placed Blades close in on second-placed Norwich, who lost 3-1 at Preston to slip from the summit of the second tier after Leeds beat Swansea City.

Both goalkeepers provided the highlights of an uneventful first half - Boro's Darren Randolph making a fantastic one-handed save from Mark Duffy's excellent shot after six minutes before Henderson tipped Jordan Hugill's effort past the post.

The visitors almost took the lead five minutes after the restart when George Friend's goal-bound header was cleared off the line by Enda Stevens.

Gary Madine had two shouts for a penalty waved away shortly before Stearman's goal as Boro missed the chance to go above fifth-placed Bristol City.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis told BBC Radio Tees:

"I thought the players worked really hard tonight.

"I'm really disappointed with the goal. I think the linesman's decision for it to be a free-kick is shocking. If they're going to give a free-kick for that then the lad who scored the goal has pushed and jumped on Dael (Fry) and the referee's in a great position to give it and doesn't give it, it's free-kick every minute of the day.

"It was such a big game tonight and we have a referee who's only refereed eight games in the Championship all season.

"You look around and you've got other referees who are refereeing Premier League games and dropping down - that's not the referee's fault, that's the person in charge and that can't be right. That's not good enough."