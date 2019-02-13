Leeds United 2-1 Swansea City: Marcelo Bielsa's side top of Championship

Pontus Jansson's opener set Leeds on their way to their first win in three Championship matches

Leeds United took advantage of Norwich's slip-up at Preston by beating Swansea to return to the top of the Championship.

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson marked his 28th birthday with the opening goal at Elland Road, reacting first to Ezgjan Alioski's blocked shot to fire into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Alioski also provided Leeds' second goal for Jack Harrison, who nodded past Erwin Mulder at his near post a minute after the Swansea goalkeeper had kept out his powerful drive.

Oli McBurnie's penalty gave Swansea late hope after Luke Ayling's clumsy foul on Joel Asoro, but Leeds held on to move a point clear of Norwich, who lost 3-1 at Deepdale.

Clear Swansea chances were scarce but they had come close just after half-time when Matt Grimes' deflected free-kick struck the post.

That set-piece was earned by a burst of pace on the edge of the box from winger Daniel James, who nearly joined Leeds in January, but otherwise he was kept relatively quiet by the hosts' defence before being substituted after 67 minutes.

Leeds have faltered somewhat since a run of seven successive wins in November and December, and victory in this match could have been wrapped up long before McBurnie caused some late nerves, with Patrick Bamford and Kemar Roofe both going close to extending the home side's advantage.

However, their two first-half goals proved enough to maintain a three-point gap to third-placed Sheffield United.

They have a 10-day break until their next game at home to Bolton on 23 February, while Swansea are in FA Cup fifth-round action on Sunday, when fellow Championship club Brentford visit the Liberty Stadium.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We deserved to win. It's hard to understand that we only won by one goal because we dominated the game and had many chances.

"The players will have a four-day rest from Thursday until Sunday. We'll take advantage of this period to recover well."