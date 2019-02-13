Match ends, Leeds United 2, Swansea City 1.
Leeds United 2-1 Swansea City: Marcelo Bielsa's side top of Championship
Leeds United took advantage of Norwich's slip-up at Preston by beating Swansea to return to the top of the Championship.
Leeds defender Pontus Jansson marked his 28th birthday with the opening goal at Elland Road, reacting first to Ezgjan Alioski's blocked shot to fire into the bottom corner from 12 yards.
Alioski also provided Leeds' second goal for Jack Harrison, who nodded past Erwin Mulder at his near post a minute after the Swansea goalkeeper had kept out his powerful drive.
Oli McBurnie's penalty gave Swansea late hope after Luke Ayling's clumsy foul on Joel Asoro, but Leeds held on to move a point clear of Norwich, who lost 3-1 at Deepdale.
Clear Swansea chances were scarce but they had come close just after half-time when Matt Grimes' deflected free-kick struck the post.
That set-piece was earned by a burst of pace on the edge of the box from winger Daniel James, who nearly joined Leeds in January, but otherwise he was kept relatively quiet by the hosts' defence before being substituted after 67 minutes.
Leeds have faltered somewhat since a run of seven successive wins in November and December, and victory in this match could have been wrapped up long before McBurnie caused some late nerves, with Patrick Bamford and Kemar Roofe both going close to extending the home side's advantage.
However, their two first-half goals proved enough to maintain a three-point gap to third-placed Sheffield United.
They have a 10-day break until their next game at home to Bolton on 23 February, while Swansea are in FA Cup fifth-round action on Sunday, when fellow Championship club Brentford visit the Liberty Stadium.
Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds:
"We deserved to win. It's hard to understand that we only won by one goal because we dominated the game and had many chances.
"The players will have a four-day rest from Thursday until Sunday. We'll take advantage of this period to recover well."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 33Casilla
- 2Ayling
- 18Jansson
- 6Cooper
- 10Alioski
- 23Phillips
- 19HernándezSubstituted forDavisat 90+1'minutes
- 7Roofe
- 43KlichSubstituted forShackletonat 77'minutes
- 22HarrisonBooked at 90mins
- 9BamfordSubstituted forRobertsat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 11Roberts
- 37Brown
- 40Davis
- 46Shackleton
- 48Stevens
- 52Halme
Swansea
- 25Mulder
- 26Naughton
- 5van der Hoorn
- 17Carter-Vickers
- 21Grimes
- 23Roberts
- 27FultonSubstituted forAsoroat 56'minutes
- 28Byers
- 20JamesSubstituted forNarsinghat 68'minutes
- 19McKaySubstituted forMcBurnieat 61'minutes
- 10Celina
Substitutes
- 1Nordfeldt
- 9McBurnie
- 11Narsingh
- 12Dyer
- 16Asoro
- 46Baker-Richardson
- 50Harries
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 34,044
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Swansea City 1.
Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Booking
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City).
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Leif Davis replaces Pablo Hernández.
Offside, Swansea City. Oliver McBurnie tries a through ball, but Bersant Celina is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Swansea City 1. Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Luke Ayling (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Swansea City. Joel Asoro draws a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Luke Ayling is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.
Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Connor Roberts (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Shackleton with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Mateusz Klich.
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tyler Roberts.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luciano Narsingh with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Patrick Bamford.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Luciano Narsingh replaces Daniel James.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.