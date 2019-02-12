Reading v Blackburn Rovers

Second Half ends, Reading 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Line-ups
Reading
- 26Martínez
- 3Yiadom
- 19Miazga
- 6Moore
- 24Blackett
- 38KellySubstituted forBakerat 81'minutes
- 10Swift
- 18EjariaBooked at 40mins
- 14AlukoSubstituted forMeiteat 45'minutes
- 27Richards
- 22OliveiraSubstituted forBödvarssonat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gunter
- 15Harriott
- 16Baker
- 17Barrow
- 21Meite
- 23Bödvarsson
- 28Walker
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 31Bennett
- 5Rodwell
- 14Mulgrew
- 17Bell
- 27Travis
- 6SmallwoodSubstituted forDackat 57'minutes
- 29Evans
- 19BreretonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRothwellat 69'minutes
- 7Armstrong
- 32ConwaySubstituted forGrahamat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 3Williams
- 4Reed
- 8Rothwell
- 10Graham
- 13Leutwiler
- 23Dack
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Baker.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.
Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Richards (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Nélson Oliveira.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Nélson Oliveira (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift.
Attempt saved. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 1, Blackburn Rovers 1. Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Lewis Baker replaces Liam Kelly.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Rodwell.
Attempt blocked. Tyler Blackett (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Danny Graham replaces Craig Conway.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Omar Richards (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Ben Brereton.
Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew with a cross following a set piece situation.
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Swift.
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers).
Emiliano Martínez (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Dack replaces Richard Smallwood.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ovie Ejaria.
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).
Reading could have winger Ovie Ejaria back after the Liverpool loanee missed the trip to Sheffield Wednesday through illness.
Yakou Meite may get the nod up top with Nelson Oliveira (broken nose) still injured and Sone Aluko failing to make an impact against the Owls.
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could hand full-back Amari'i Bell a starting place after defeat by Bristol City.
Midfielder Richard Smallwood looks set to keep his place in the side.
Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"As I've said before, we need to start winning games. Draws will probably not be enough to give us the points we need between now and the end of the season.
"We don't have any easy games in the Championship, all the teams are very strong. They all have different footballing philosophies.
"There's no easy game against any team and Blackburn are fighting for a different target to us.
"Our problem is we need points, not just one, but three and to make that happen, we need goals."
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"We're a competitive team in this division and we can and will win more games between now and the end of the season.
"But, for us this year in my mind was about consolidation and seeing how far we can take ourselves, if not promotion, then let's see how high we can finish.
"I'd hope over the next month or so we can win enough games to take us beyond 50 points and then let's see how close we can get to the top six.
"If that scenario does come along, then we can give a few of these under-23 lads an opportunity to make a name for themselves."
Match facts
- Reading have won their past two home Championship matches against Blackburn Rovers, doing so in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
- Blackburn have picked up just one point in their past three league matches against Reading (W0 D1 L2).
- Reading have won none of their past 10 matches played on Wednesday in all competitions (D4 L6) since a 1-0 win over Leeds in September 2013.
- Blackburn have won just one of their past 10 away matches in all competitions (D3 L6), a 2-0 win at Millwall in January.
- José Manuel Gomes has kept two clean sheets in three home Championship games as Reading manager, only one fewer than predecessor Paul Clement managed in 14 games at the Madejski Stadium (3).
- Seven of Blackburn's past 11 away Championship goals have been scored via set pieces (two penalties, five free-kicks).