Reading v Blackburn Rovers

Live Text Line-ups Reading 26 Martínez

3 Yiadom

19 Miazga

6 Moore

24 Blackett

38 Kelly Substituted for Baker at 81' minutes

10 Swift

18 Ejaria Booked at 40mins

14 Aluko Substituted for Meite at 45' minutes

27 Richards

22 Oliveira Substituted for Bödvarsson at 90' minutes Substitutes 2 Gunter

15 Harriott

16 Baker

17 Barrow

21 Meite

23 Bödvarsson

28 Walker Blackburn 1 Raya

31 Bennett

5 Rodwell

14 Mulgrew

17 Bell

27 Travis

6 Smallwood Substituted for Dack at 57' minutes

29 Evans

19 Brereton Booked at 41mins Substituted for Rothwell at 69' minutes

7 Armstrong

32 Conway Substituted for Graham at 74' minutes Substitutes 2 Nyambe

3 Williams

4 Reed

8 Rothwell

10 Graham

13 Leutwiler

23 Dack Referee : Steve Martin Match Stats Live Text Full Time Second Half ends, Reading 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading). Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Baker. Attempt blocked. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Omar Richards (Reading). Substitution Substitution, Reading. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Nélson Oliveira. Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett. Goal! Goal! Reading 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Nélson Oliveira (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift. Attempt saved. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Armstrong. Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Rothwell. Goal! Goal! Reading 1, Blackburn Rovers 1. Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Rothwell. Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner. Substitution Substitution, Reading. Lewis Baker replaces Liam Kelly. Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Rodwell. Attempt blocked. Tyler Blackett (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Reading. Conceded by Amari'i Bell. Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers). John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Danny Graham replaces Craig Conway. Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift. Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers). Omar Richards (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Ben Brereton. Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria with a through ball. Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew with a cross following a set piece situation. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading). Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers). Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Swift. Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers). Emiliano Martínez (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Dack replaces Richard Smallwood. Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ovie Ejaria. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading). Show more updates goal

Reading could have winger Ovie Ejaria back after the Liverpool loanee missed the trip to Sheffield Wednesday through illness.

Yakou Meite may get the nod up top with Nelson Oliveira (broken nose) still injured and Sone Aluko failing to make an impact against the Owls.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could hand full-back Amari'i Bell a starting place after defeat by Bristol City.

Midfielder Richard Smallwood looks set to keep his place in the side.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"As I've said before, we need to start winning games. Draws will probably not be enough to give us the points we need between now and the end of the season.

"We don't have any easy games in the Championship, all the teams are very strong. They all have different footballing philosophies.

"There's no easy game against any team and Blackburn are fighting for a different target to us.

"Our problem is we need points, not just one, but three and to make that happen, we need goals."

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We're a competitive team in this division and we can and will win more games between now and the end of the season.

"But, for us this year in my mind was about consolidation and seeing how far we can take ourselves, if not promotion, then let's see how high we can finish.

"I'd hope over the next month or so we can win enough games to take us beyond 50 points and then let's see how close we can get to the top six.

"If that scenario does come along, then we can give a few of these under-23 lads an opportunity to make a name for themselves."

