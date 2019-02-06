Bryan Hughes: Wrexham name former midfielder as new manager

Bryan Hughes also played for Derby County, Burton Albion and Grimsby Town

Wrexham have named their former midfielder Bryan Hughes as successor to departed manager Graham Barrow.

Hughes, 42, who started his career at the Racecourse, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal that ends in 2022.

Barrow resigned two months after taking over from his former boss Sam Ricketts with Wrexham fifth in the National League.

"Bryan is an excellent coach who has a strong affinity for the club," Wrexham said in a statement.

"His appointment signals our intent to go back to the model which has seen us progress on the pitch and again become competitive in the League.

"Bryan will be completely focussed on building momentum in the final 15 games of the season as we look to achieve a successful end of the season."

Bryan Hughes (left) made his Wrexham first team debut under Brian Flynn in 1994

Hughes takes over a club fifth in the National League, four points behind leaders Leyton Orient with 15 games remaining.

Liverpool-born Hughes made his Wrexham debut as a youngster under manager Brian Flynn and scored 14 goals in 97 games for the club.

He was a member of Flynn's side which reached the FA Cup quarter finals during the 1996-97 season before joining Birmingham City in March 1997.

Hughes won promotion to the Premier League with Birmingham City in 2002 before spells at Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Accrington Stanley.

He has previously been on the coaching staff at Scarborough Athletic, where he was briefly join manager, and head of coaching at the i2i International Soccer Academy.