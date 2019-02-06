Arthur Gnahoua: Carlisle United midfielder to miss rest of season after being hurt 27 minutes into debut

Arthur Gnahoua played just one League One game for Shrewsbury this season, and spent part of the first half of the campaign on loan at AFC Fylde

New Carlisle United signing Arthur Gnahoua looks set to miss the rest of the season after being injured just 27 minutes into his debut.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Brunton Park from Shrewsbury Town last month on a deal until the end of the season, came on as a half-time substitute at Port Vale on Saturday.

But the midfielder tore his hamstring not long after coming onto the pitch.

He needs an operation to fix the problem and will not play this season.

"As a player coming in you want to make a very positive start, but he's going to be out for some time," Carlisle manager Steven Pressley told the club website.

"We'll make sure that regardless of what happens this summer he'll be in a position to either come in and prove his worth here, or he'll be in a position where he can go into another club in very good condition," he added.