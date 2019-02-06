Florentin Pogba: Guinea defender ready for 'new adventure'

Florentin Pogba is hoping to force his way into the Guinea team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Guinea international Florentin Pogba says he's ready for a new adventure at Major Soccer League (MLS) champions Atlanta United.

The 28-year-old defender, who is the older brother of Manchester United's Paul Pogba, joins as a free agent.

His move comes after a registration hitch meant he was unable to sign for Spanish second-tier club Elche.

"Thank God a new adventure starts. Hard work pays and will always pay," Pogba wrote on social media.

"Thanks to all who have supported me"

Florentin had been without a club since leaving relegated Turkish Super Lig outfit Gençlerbirliği in June.

He is hoping his performances for Atlanta, coached by Dutch legend Frank de Boer, will see him force his way into the Syli National squad for this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

"We're pleased to officially welcome Florentin to our club," said Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra.

"He's a physical center back who also has the ability to play with his feet.

"He also brings an immense amount of experience after representing his club and country in various international tournaments and we expect him to compete for playing time on our backline."

Florentin, born in the Guinean capital Conakry prior to his parents' move to France, started his career with French side Sedan before switching to St Etienne in 2012.

At Saint-Etienne he made 99 appearances, including 25 in the Uefa Europa League across five seasons before moving to Gençlerbirliği in January 2018.

He was a former France youth international before swapping allegiance to Guinea and made his competitive debut for his West African nation against Mozambique in 2013.

His twin brother Mathias is also a Guinea international.