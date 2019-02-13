FA Cup fifth round: How to follow the action on BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Eden Hazard's first-half penalty helps Chelsea beat Man Utd to win FA Cup

FA Cup fifth round on the BBC Date: 15-18 February Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace and Chelsea v Manchester United live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

The FA Cup fifth round takes place over the next few days, with Chelsea's home tie with Manchester United live on BBC One on Monday (19:30 GMT).

League One Doncaster Rovers' game with Premier League Crystal Palace on Sunday (16:00) is also live on BBC One.

BBC Sport will cover all eight fifth-round ties on television, radio and online between 15-18 February.

Monday's sixth round draw - live on BBC One from 19:00 - will feature at least two non-Premier League clubs.

Gary Lineker, an FA Cup winner with Tottenham in 1991, will present both live games on BBC One.

BBC One coverage from Stamford Bridge starts at 19:00 and from Doncaster at 15:40.

On Saturday, Dan Walker presents Football Focus on BBC One from Kingsmeadow as League One AFC Wimbledon prepare to face Championship side Millwall at 15:00. The programme starts at 12:00.

Jason Mohammad will be joined by former Everton player Leon Osman and seven-time Women's FA Cup winner Alex Scott in Saturday's Final Score on BBC One from 16:30.

Manish Bhasin presents highlights of all three of Saturday's ties, including Manchester City's tie at League Two Newport County, on an FA Cup Match of the Day from 22:30.

You can watch highlights of Doncaster Rovers against Crystal Palace, Bristol City versus Wolves (13:00), and Swansea City's home tie with Brentford (16:00) on Sunday's Match of the Day, presented by Gabby Logan, on BBC One from 22:30.