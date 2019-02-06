Joe Thompson: Rochdale midfielder spoke to Carl Ikeme prior to decision to retire

Media playback is not supported on this device Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson's battle against cancer

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson says he spoke to ex-Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme prior to his decision to retire from football.

Thompson, 29, retired from playing on Tuesday after twice recovering from cancer during his career.

Ikeme, 32, also retired in July after recovering from acute leukaemia.

"I'd been there twice and my career has been hanging in the balance and I'm at peace with it this time," Thompson told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I paced myself, I was mindful that I didn't want to push myself once you've been through that, and I spoke to Carl Ikeme over the past few days.

"Once you've been to those places where your life is in jeopardy, you do look at football in a different light."

Thompson has suffered from a hamstring tear and made just one appearance for Rochdale this season during their opening day win against Burton Albion.

He spoke to a consultant at the Christie Hospital in Manchester who said he was suffering from chronic fatigue after undergoing chemotherapy and that made it hard for his muscles to recover.

"I know my family are proud and there's a sense of relief. My body feels a lot better now," he continued.

"I pushed my body to the limits. The car can only get serviced so many times and then sometimes you've just got to prop it up and put it on the drive and I think that's the case now.

"I accept that my football career has come to an end but I'm truly blessed to have played it."