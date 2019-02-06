West Bromwich Albion: Players to pay for fan coaches for Leeds United match

West Brom strikers Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez have scored 30 goals between them this season

West Brom's players will pay for coaches for fans to attend their game at Championship promotion rivals Leeds.

The fourth-placed Baggies visit Elland Road on Friday, 1 March (19:45 GMT).

Tickets for the match, which will also be shown live on Sky TV, have been priced at £39 for away supporters.

Baggies skipper Chris Brunt told the club website: "Everything suggests it's going to be a big game at Elland Road and if this gesture helps a few more of our fans get there then that's great."

Albion fans will be hoping their team can put in a repeat of the performance that saw them hammer the Whites 4-1 at The Hawthorns in November.

Darren Moore's side are currently seven points behind second-placed Leeds, with a game in hand.