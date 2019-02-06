West Bromwich Albion: Players to pay for fan coaches for Leeds United match
West Brom's players will pay for coaches for fans to attend their game at Championship promotion rivals Leeds.
The fourth-placed Baggies visit Elland Road on Friday, 1 March (19:45 GMT).
Tickets for the match, which will also be shown live on Sky TV, have been priced at £39 for away supporters.
Baggies skipper Chris Brunt told the club website: "Everything suggests it's going to be a big game at Elland Road and if this gesture helps a few more of our fans get there then that's great."
Albion fans will be hoping their team can put in a repeat of the performance that saw them hammer the Whites 4-1 at The Hawthorns in November.
Darren Moore's side are currently seven points behind second-placed Leeds, with a game in hand.