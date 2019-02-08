Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 8 February

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: George Horan could make his 250th Welsh Premier start for Connah's Quay Nomads as the league leaders host Caernarfon, who beat previous table toppers Barry Town last weekend. Sean Eardley's side won 1-0 at Deeside Stadium in September.

The New Saints v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Third-placed New Saints won 4-0 when the sides met at Park Hall during phase one and are 10 points above Newtown, who lost at home to Connah's Quay in their opening game of the second phase.

Play Off Conference

Llanelli Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Recent recruit Leon Britton will miss Llanelli's battle to avoid relegation after breaking a bone in his foot and Andy Hill's side are six points off safety. Aberystwyth won 3-1 at Stebonheath Park in October's phase one fixture.

Saturday, 9 February

Championship Conference

Barry Town United v Bala Town; 19:30 GMT: Barry will be looking to bounce back after losing top spot following defeat at Caernarfon while Bala will be playing their first game of the second phase after their opening fixture at home to New Saints was postponed due to snow. The phase one fixture in August saw Barry win 3-2 and Bala have three men sent off.

Play Off Conference

Llandudno v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: Bottom of the table Llandudno began the second half of the season with a point but are still seeking their first league win since September. Carmarthen won 2-1 at Maesdu Park in November.

Sunday, 10 February

Play Off Conference

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Cardiff Met's three match unbeaten run in the league was ended by Carmarthen last weekend while Druids are winless in four games which leaves them six points clear of the relegation zone. The Students won 1-0 courtesy of Dean Rittenberg's own goal when the sides met at Cyncoed in September.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 9 February

Beaconsfield Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 9 February

Glossop North End v Colwyn Bay; 15;00 GMT

FAW Women's Cup Quarter-finals

Sunday, 10 February

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Caernarfon Town

Llandudno v Abergavenny WFC

Cyncoed LFC v Cardiff Met University

Cardiff City v Rhyl