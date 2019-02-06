David Martin: Irish FA president hoping to land Fifa post at Uefa Congress

David Martin's opponent in the Fifa vice-president's vote is English FA chairman Greg Clarke

Irish FA president David Martin will learn in Rome on Thursday whether he has become a Fifa vice-president.

Martin, 65, and English FA chairman Greg Clarke are the two contenders in a vote at the Uefa Congress on who should follow David Gill as the British associations' Fifa vice-president.

The eight vice-presidents earn annual salaries of £190,000.

Martin was forced to quit as Irish FA treasurer in 2010 after controversy but became the body's president in 2016.

The county Down man and then IFA president Raymond Kennedy stepped down from their positions in 2010 after then Northern Ireland Sports Minister Nelson McCausland deemed that the governing body was "not fit for purpose".

This followed an independent report into the exit of previous Irish FA chief executive Howard Wells which strongly criticised the roles of the duo in a saga which culminated in an unfair dismissal case that cost the governing body over £500,000.

Martin made three unsuccessful attempts to regain a place in the IFA hierarchy after failing independent competency tests that had been put in place for future holders of high office in the association.

However, these competency tests were removed from IFA rules at the football governing body's 2013 annual general meeting which led to Martin's election as the association's vice-president.

In 2016, Martin was elected as IFA president and his tenure has seen the governing body earn kudos for the reopening of Windsor Park, a successful staging on the Women's European Under-17 Finals in addition to submitting an all-Irish bid, along with the Football Association of Ireland, to host the 2023 European Under-21 Finals.

Martin's compatriots Harry Cavan and Jim Boyce have previously served as Fifa vice-presidents.