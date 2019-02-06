Simon Cox: Southend United striker extends contract
Southend United have extended the contract of top scorer Simon Cox until the end of the 2019-20 season.
The 31-year-old Republic of Ireland international has scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for the League One side in the current campaign.
Boss Chris Powell told the club website: "Simon has definitely earned himself this extra year.
"At times everyone can see why he's played international and Premier League football."