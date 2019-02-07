Marco Silva says Everton will 'give fans what they deserve'

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton 0-2 Man City: Marco Silva sees 'many positives' despite defeat

Everton manager Marco Silva says his side will "give the fans what they deserve" after an improved performance in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Champions City returned to the top of the Premier League after goals from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus but the Goodison Park crowd - who booed at the weekend - remained onside.

"We are all together and we will give them what they want and what they deserve," Silva said.

"The fans are so good."

Everton were outplayed by Wolves in a 3-1 defeat on Saturday but were much more competitive against Pep Guardiola's side.

Everton's last 10 seasons Season Manager(s) Premier League FA Cup Top scorer 2018-19 Marco Silva 9th after 26 games (33 pts) Fourth round Richarlison (11) 2017-18 Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce 8th (49 pts) Third round Wayne Rooney (11) 2016-17 Ronald Koeman 7th (61 pts) Third round Romelu Lukaku (26) 2015-16 Roberto Martinez 11th (47 pts) Semi-final Romelu Lukaku (25) 2014-15 Roberto Martinez 11th (47 pts) Third round Romelu Lukaku (20) 2013-14 Roberto Martinez 5th (72 pts) Quarter-final Romelu Lukaku (16) 2012-13 David Moyes 6th (63 pts) Quarter-final Marouane Fellaini (12) 2011-12 David Moyes 7th (56 pts) Semi-final Nikica Jelavic (11) 2010-11 David Moyes 7th (54 pts) Fifth round Jermaine Beckford/Louis Saha (10) 2009-10 David Moyes 8th (61 pts) Fourth round Louis Saha (15)

Silva changed formation to 4-3-3 and left out big-money signings Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson but still saw his side concede from another free-kick.

Laporte's header was the 19th goal Everton have conceded from a set-piece in the Premier League this season - more than any other side.

Silva said: "Everything was different compared to Wolves, I have to be honest. This has to be our image as a team.

"We must be consistent, it is an obligation for us. We must have a desire to win, an aggression, it is what we have to do every time against every team. You have to respect every team.

"We are talking about set-pieces every time, it is more mental than something more.

"Ninety-nine per cent of teams in the Premier League defend in the same way as us but when you are so negative about something sometimes bad things come to you."