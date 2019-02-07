Marco Silva says Everton will 'give fans what they deserve'
-
- From the section Everton
Everton manager Marco Silva says his side will "give the fans what they deserve" after an improved performance in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.
Champions City returned to the top of the Premier League after goals from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus but the Goodison Park crowd - who booed at the weekend - remained onside.
"We are all together and we will give them what they want and what they deserve," Silva said.
"The fans are so good."
Everton were outplayed by Wolves in a 3-1 defeat on Saturday but were much more competitive against Pep Guardiola's side.
|Everton's last 10 seasons
|Season
|Manager(s)
|Premier League
|FA Cup
|Top scorer
|2018-19
|Marco Silva
|9th after 26 games (33 pts)
|Fourth round
|Richarlison (11)
|2017-18
|Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce
|8th (49 pts)
|Third round
|Wayne Rooney (11)
|2016-17
|Ronald Koeman
|7th (61 pts)
|Third round
|Romelu Lukaku (26)
|2015-16
|Roberto Martinez
|11th (47 pts)
|Semi-final
|Romelu Lukaku (25)
|2014-15
|Roberto Martinez
|11th (47 pts)
|Third round
|Romelu Lukaku (20)
|2013-14
|Roberto Martinez
|5th (72 pts)
|Quarter-final
|Romelu Lukaku (16)
|2012-13
|David Moyes
|6th (63 pts)
|Quarter-final
|Marouane Fellaini (12)
|2011-12
|David Moyes
|7th (56 pts)
|Semi-final
|Nikica Jelavic (11)
|2010-11
|David Moyes
|7th (54 pts)
|Fifth round
|Jermaine Beckford/Louis Saha (10)
|2009-10
|David Moyes
|8th (61 pts)
|Fourth round
|Louis Saha (15)
Silva changed formation to 4-3-3 and left out big-money signings Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson but still saw his side concede from another free-kick.
Laporte's header was the 19th goal Everton have conceded from a set-piece in the Premier League this season - more than any other side.
Silva said: "Everything was different compared to Wolves, I have to be honest. This has to be our image as a team.
"We must be consistent, it is an obligation for us. We must have a desire to win, an aggression, it is what we have to do every time against every team. You have to respect every team.
"We are talking about set-pieces every time, it is more mental than something more.
"Ninety-nine per cent of teams in the Premier League defend in the same way as us but when you are so negative about something sometimes bad things come to you."