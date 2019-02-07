Marco Silva says Everton will 'give fans what they deserve'

Everton 0-2 Man City: Marco Silva sees 'many positives' despite defeat

Everton manager Marco Silva says his side will "give the fans what they deserve" after an improved performance in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Champions City returned to the top of the Premier League after goals from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus but the Goodison Park crowd - who booed at the weekend - remained onside.

"We are all together and we will give them what they want and what they deserve," Silva said.

"The fans are so good."

Everton were outplayed by Wolves in a 3-1 defeat on Saturday but were much more competitive against Pep Guardiola's side.

Everton's last 10 seasons
SeasonManager(s)Premier LeagueFA CupTop scorer
2018-19Marco Silva9th after 26 games (33 pts)Fourth roundRicharlison (11)
2017-18Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce8th (49 pts)Third roundWayne Rooney (11)
2016-17Ronald Koeman7th (61 pts)Third roundRomelu Lukaku (26)
2015-16Roberto Martinez11th (47 pts)Semi-finalRomelu Lukaku (25)
2014-15Roberto Martinez11th (47 pts)Third roundRomelu Lukaku (20)
2013-14Roberto Martinez5th (72 pts)Quarter-finalRomelu Lukaku (16)
2012-13David Moyes6th (63 pts)Quarter-finalMarouane Fellaini (12)
2011-12David Moyes7th (56 pts)Semi-finalNikica Jelavic (11)
2010-11David Moyes7th (54 pts)Fifth roundJermaine Beckford/Louis Saha (10)
2009-10David Moyes8th (61 pts)Fourth roundLouis Saha (15)

Silva changed formation to 4-3-3 and left out big-money signings Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson but still saw his side concede from another free-kick.

Laporte's header was the 19th goal Everton have conceded from a set-piece in the Premier League this season - more than any other side.

Silva said: "Everything was different compared to Wolves, I have to be honest. This has to be our image as a team.

"We must be consistent, it is an obligation for us. We must have a desire to win, an aggression, it is what we have to do every time against every team. You have to respect every team.

"We are talking about set-pieces every time, it is more mental than something more.

"Ninety-nine per cent of teams in the Premier League defend in the same way as us but when you are so negative about something sometimes bad things come to you."

