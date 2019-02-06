Marek Hamsik: Napoli midfielder's proposed China move 'suspended'
Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik's proposed move to an unnamed Chinese club has been "suspended".
Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti had said the 31-year-old was "in talks" over a move but the club's Twitter account now says previously agreed financial terms have not been met.
Hamsik, who played in the 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday, joined Napoli from Brescia in 2007.
He has gone on to become the club's all-time leading scorer with 121 goals.