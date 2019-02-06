Derry City: Manager Declan Devine signs Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe on loan from Colchester United

Institute captain Michael McCrudden signed a pre-contract with Derry on Tuesday

Colchester United striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe has joined Derry City on a six month loan deal as Candystripes boss Declan Devine continues to build his squad before the new season.

Ogedi-Uzokwe is one of four forwards to have joined the Brandywell side during the current League of Ireland transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been training with Derry in recent weeks.

Devine's side begin the new campaign at home to UCD on 15 February.

The loan move will be Ogedi-Uzokwe's third in quick succession having previously had spells at non-league sides Bromley and Maldon & Tiptree.

On Tuesday Republic of Ireland under-19 international Eoghan Stokes signed a one-year deal with the Candystripes while Institute striker Michael McCrudden agreed a pre-contract with the club.

Earlier in the window David Parkhouse arrived on loan from Sheffield United.

Devine, in his second spell as Derry manager, has assembled a new-look squad and has spent the off-season overseeing a host of incomings and outgoings.

Derry will be hoping to enjoy a more fruitful season than their last campaign, which ended in a disappointing eighth-place finish.