Uefa boss Aleksander Ceferin re-elected on four-year term

Ceferin was the only candidate in Thursday's election at the Uefa Congress in Rome

Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected as president of European football's governing body Uefa for the next four years.

The 51-year-old was the only candidate and was elected unopposed by delegates from the 55 member associations at the Uefa Congress in Rome.

The Slovenian lawyer took over two-and-a-half years ago from disgraced predecessor Michel Platini.

The Frenchman stepped down after being banned by Fifa over ethics breaches.