Guernsey FC lose 5-2 to East Grinstead in first game of 2019

Guernsey FC had not played a home game since a 3-0 loss to Three Bridges at Footes Lane on 22 December

Guernsey FC lost 5-2 to East Grinstead Town in their first home game of 2019.

The Green Lions, who went into the match on a four-game unbeaten run, took a 15th-minute lead through Charlton Gauvain's shot from 20 yards out.

Jerson Dos Santos levelled for the visitors before Liam Mahon put Guernsey ahead after 30 minutes.

Gregory Cundle's 33rd-minute goal drew the visitors level before he put them ahead on 50 minutes with George Landais and Dos Santos goals sealing the win.

The loss sees Guernsey drop one spot to 14th place in Isthmian League Division One South East with East Grinstead leapfrogging the islanders to 12th position.