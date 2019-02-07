Joe Mason: Plymouth bid to re-sign free agent former Cardiff and Wolves forward

Joe Mason (right) played 39 games for Wolves

Plymouth Argyle have made an offer to bring Joe Mason back to Home Park.

The 27-year-old former Wolves and Cardiff City forward came up through the youth ranks at Argyle before leaving Home Park for the Bluebirds in a £250,000 deal in the summer of 2011.

After joining Wolves in 2016 he had loan spells at Burton Albion, Colorado Rapids and Portsmouth before the Molineux side released him last month.

"We're waiting to hear back from him," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

Meanwhile Adams also says Jamaica winger Joel Grant is unlikely to figure again this season after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury.