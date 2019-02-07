Kgatlana and Motlhalo: South African duo set for move

South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana won the 2018 African Women's Player of the Year Award and Goal of the Year

African Women's Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana and her South African compatriot Linda Motlhalo have both been released by US club Houston Dash.

The Duo joined United States' National Women's Soccer League side in February 2018, but after a year in Houston have decided to seek new pastures.

Forward Kgatlana, 22, joined from the University of Western Cape, scored two goals and provided three assists.

Midfielder Motlhalo, 20, was snapped up from JVW F.C, scored a goal and created an assist in 21 appearances.

"We are grateful for everything Linda and Thembi have given the club," says head coach James Clarkson.

"We wish them the best as they begin the next chapter of their career.

"We would have loved to have them join us for 2019, but we understand the complexities of the global game and the interest in players like Linda and Thembi."

The Banyana Banyana duo, who both helped South Africa finish runners-up at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations, have been linked with clubs in China.

Kgatlana was named African Women's Player of the Year and also won the Goal of the Year at the 2018 Caf awards last month.