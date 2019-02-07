Ross County: Stuart Kettlewell gets six-match touchline ban

Referee Willie Collum sent Stuart Kettlewell to the stand during the 1-0 defeat

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell has been given a six-match ban after grabbing the fourth official during his side's Scottish Championship defeat at Morton last month.

Three of those matches are suspended until the end of this year.

Kettlewell accepted breaching Rule 203 by "committing misconduct" and Rule 206 by making "physical contact with an official in an aggressive manner".

County are three points clear of Ayr United at the top of the Championship.

In a statement, County said: "Stuart attended the hearing in person as he took the matter very seriously, he has admitted the allegations and is keen to move forward and learn from the experience."