Ballymena boss David Jeffrey hopes for 'learning' from pitch investigation

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey hopes lessons will be learnt regarding the problems with the club's new pitch at the Showgrounds.

Tuesday's Co Antrim Shield final became the fifth match to be postponed at the venue this season because of the playing surface.

Mid and East Antrim Council has announced an investigation into the issues, which Jeffrey has welcomed.

"An investigation is the best way to get it sorted," Jeffrey said.

"From an investigation, you learn, and hopefully then from the learning we can all go in the same direction.

"We want things sorted as soon as possible - not just for Ballymena but for everyone involved with football in the town and the other clubs who will come to play on the pitch.

"It is good that the council officials are being pro-active. I don't know how that will turn out, but let's hope it turns out in the best interests of everyone."

The council made a £250,000 investment into the new pitch last summer and the Sky Blues did not play a home match there until October.

"There was a sizeable investment and we as a club made a conscious decision to forgo a lot of our home games earlier in the season to allow the pitch to bed in," Jeffrey continued.

"It's frustrating and I'm sure it's most frustrating for the councillors and those who have worked so hard.

"I just want everyone to want the same thing and that's for the town to have a football club that they are proud of."

In a statement on Tuesday, the council said it was "extremely disappointed and hugely frustrated by the condition of the playing surface".

"We apologise unreservedly for the disruption caused," the council said.

It added: "We have lauched a full investigation into the current issues in order to find a long-term solution.

"We wanted the pitch at the Showgrounds to be among the very best in Northern Ireland and we are committed to ensuring we will deliver this for the people of Mid and East Antrim."