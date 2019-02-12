Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Carlisle United

Jamie Devitt's sending-off proved costly for promotion hopefuls Carlisle as Shaun Miller grabbed a late winner against his former club to earn Crewe a 2-1 victory.

Playmaker Devitt received a straight red card from referee Paul Marsden in the 18th minute after lashing out with his foot at grounded full-back Perry Ng.

The Cumbrians were already trailing to Chris Porter's third-minute effort with the veteran frontman on hand to sidefoot Harry Pickering's low cross home from close range.

But Steven Pressley's men rallied and drew level in the 29th minute when right-back Gary Miller unleashed a low drive into the far corner.

Crewe were mainly in the ascendancy and Charlie Kirk's dipping shot was tipped over by Adam Collin.

While they retreated into their shell Carlisle managed to threaten on the break and after the restart, young Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare shot into the side-netting.

Porter wasted a chance to add to his tally when he headed straight at Collin, who dug Carlisle out of a hole when he kept out a fierce blast from Paul Green.

But the keeper was left stranded when Crewe substitute Miller latched onto Ryan Wintle's flick and slipped the ball under him for Crewe's 72nd-minute winner.

Report supplied by the Press Association.