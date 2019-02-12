Swindon Town 2-0 Forest Green Rovers

First-half goals from Kaiyne Woolery and Theo Robinson secured a 2-0 win for Swindon against play-off rivals Forest Green.

Former Forest Green loanee Woolery opened the scoring in fine fashion after 36 minutes with a fierce strike from the outside of the area fizzing off the far post and in.

Robinson made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 43rd minute, cutting inside his man and slotting into the corner to put Swindon in control at the break for his first Swindon goal on his home debut.

George Williams was Forest Green's biggest threat. His lobbed effort four minutes in dropped narrowly over the bar.

Williams also had a low drive tipped onto the post by Lawrence Vigouroux nine minutes after the re-start and came close again later with a second effort that went wide.

Woolery almost got his second soon after but only found the side netting, while Dion Conroy slid in well to prevent a dangerous low cross.

Report supplied by the Press Association.