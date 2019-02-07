Sophie Jones: Sheffield United Women forward charged with racist abuse

Sophie Jones joined Sheffield United from local rivals Sheffield FC

Sheffield United Women forward Sophie Jones has been charged by the Football Association with racially abusing Tottenham's Renee Hector.

Hector claimed that she "received some monkey noises from an opposition player" in an FA Women's Championship game between the teams on 6 January.

Jones, who has until 15 February to respond, has been charged with using abusive or insulting words, and it is further alleged they "included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

Sheffield United Women said they had co-operated fully with the FA's investigation.

"The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination," a club statement added.

"Sheffield United will not comment further on the subject until the conclusion of the formal FA disciplinary hearing."

Hector, 23, made the allegations in a social media post after Tottenham had beaten the Blades 2-1, a victory which at the time took them up to second in the table.

Spurs, who said the alleged incident was reported to the referee by Hector during the game, also reported it to the FA.