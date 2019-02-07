Alfredo Morelos: Rangers appeal against striker's red card v Aberdeen

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Alfredo Morelos & Scott McKenna clash at Pittodrie

Rangers have appealed against Alfredo Morelos' sending off against Aberdeen on Wednesday - the striker's third dismissal against the Pittodrie club this term.

Morelos and Scott McKenna, who were involved in an incident in the first game of the season, were both shown red cards by Bobby Madden after appearing to aim kicks at each other.

The Rangers striker had an appeal upheld after being sent off at Pittodrie in August when he was deemed to have swung a leg at McKenna.

Morelos was then sent off when the sides met at Ibrox in December, after receiving a second booking for throwing an arm at Graeme Shinnie.

Both players received automatic two-game bans, meaning Morelos would miss Saturday's Scottish Cup last-16 tie against Kilmarnock, then the Scottish Premiership visit on St Johnstone a week later, should the appeal fail.

How does the process work?

If SPFL clubs decide to appeal against a decision for serious foul play, they must prove that an obvious referring error has been made.

They have until 13:00 on the first working day after the match to lodge their intention to appeal - Thursday in this case - with their claim needing to be submitted by 17:00 the next day.

The player or any other personnel cannot attend the hearings, which will be a video conference between a tribunal of trained, independent judicial panel members.

As of this season, the compliance officer plays no part in the proceedings.