Chris Baird: Former Northern Ireland and Derby County defender retires

Chris Baird enjoyed a 13-year international career with Northern Ireland

Former Northern Ireland, Southampton, Fulham and Derby County defender Chris Baird has called time on his career at the age of 36.

Baird, who was with Derby last season, also played in midfield and won 79 international caps.

"After 18 years as a professional, the time has come to hang up my boots," he said on Thursday.

"It's been one of the hardest decisions I've ever made, to retire from the game I love and has given me so much."

Baird played in FA Cup and Europa League finals in his career and reached the Euro 2016 finals with Northern Ireland.

"Playing in an FA Cup final with Southampton was something I always dreamed of and to reach the Europa League final with Fulham was something that will live with me forever," he added.

"Qualifying and going with Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 is undoubtedly one of the highlights of my career, and I am sure it is still talked about by all of the GAWA [green and white army].

"Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game in some capacity and I will now look at all the options to see what I can do next."