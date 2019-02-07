Premier League clubs agree to extend the £30 away ticket price cap for the next three seasons

Since 2016-17 away fans in the Premier League have not had to pay more than £30 for a match ticket

Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to continue the £30 cap on away ticket prices for the next three years.

The measure was introduced for the start of the 2016-17 season and will now run until the end of 2021-22.

A Premier League statement said: "All clubs know the crucial importance of away fans in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches.

"Clubs recognise the additional travel costs often involved when following a team away from home."

The statement added: "For the last four consecutive seasons, Premier League crowds have reached record levels with 96% of tickets sold.

"This is testament to the compelling football and dedication of fans, and the league is committed to maintaining these high attendances."