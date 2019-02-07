Wilfried Zaha handed ban and fine for improper conduct at Southampton

Zaha was penalised by an Independent Regulatory Commission

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been given an additional one-match ban and a fine of £10,000 following his dismissal against Southampton.

The 26-year-old was shown a red card for sarcastically clapping referee Andre Marriner, moments after being cautioned at St Mary's.

Ivory Coast international Zaha accepted a charge of improper conduct.

The suspension is not currently effective while the player considers his right of appeal.