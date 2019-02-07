Wilfried Zaha handed ban and fine for improper conduct at Southampton

Wilfried Zaha is dismissed against Southampton
Zaha was penalised by an Independent Regulatory Commission

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been given an additional one-match ban and a fine of £10,000 following his dismissal against Southampton.

The 26-year-old was shown a red card for sarcastically clapping referee Andre Marriner, moments after being cautioned at St Mary's.

Ivory Coast international Zaha accepted a charge of improper conduct.

The suspension is not currently effective while the player considers his right of appeal.

