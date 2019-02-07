Bryan Hughes: Wrexham's third manager of season is confident

Bryan Hughes also played for Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City

New Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes says he is not daunted about becoming the club's third manager of the season.

Hughes, 42, who started his career at the Racecourse, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal that ends in 2022.

Hughes replaces Graham Barrow who resigned two months after taking over from former boss Sam Ricketts with Wrexham fifth in the National League.

"Does it faze me? No. It's one of those things that I'm excited about delivering," he explained.

"We've been out of Football League way too long for my liking.

"It's not an easy job as other managers have found. It's not as easy as people think - it's a competitive league, especially this season in the National League.

"But we'll be doing our utmost as a coaching team, as a playing team and I'm sure the fans will back us all the way. That's going to be the key."