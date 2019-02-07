Brighton's Florin Andone charged by FA over elbow against West Brom

From the section

Brighton forward Florin Andone has been charged with violent conduct after appearing to elbow West Brom's Sam Field in Wednesday's FA Cup fourth round replay.

The incident happened in the 27th minute of the game, which Brighton won 3-1 after extra time.

Andone scored an equaliser for Brighton in extra time.

"The incident was not seen by the match officials but was caught on camera," the FA said.

Andone has until 18:00 GMT on Friday, 8 February to respond to the charge.

Brighton won thanks to two late goals from Glenn Murray and will meet Derby County in the fifth round.