Kilmarnock v Rangers: How have Steve Clarke's side thrived? And can it continue?

Kilmarnock's Eamonn Brophy celebrates after making it 1-1 in the recent meeting at Rugby Park

Scottish Cup last 16: Kilmarnock v Rangers Venue: Rugby Park Date: 9 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Steve Clarke has only lost two of his seven games against Rangers since becoming Kilmarnock manager last October.

From drawing his first match in charge at Ibrox, to beating Steven Gerrard's side at Rugby Park last month, Clarke has found a way to do what some other Scottish Premiership teams have not.

Before Rangers head to Ayrshire again in the Scottish Cup last 16 on Saturday, BBC Scotland digs into the data to try and establish how he has done it, and looks into whether it has changed this term.

Curbing Rangers' attack

The primary reason Clarke's Kilmarnock have had success against Rangers is simply because they have stopped them scoring as many goals as usual.

In the Premiership last term, Rangers scored more goals than any other side and averaged 2.06 goals per game across all competitions.

That number fell dramatically to 0.75 across the club's four games against Kilmarnock, who ultimately finished fifth.

During those matches - of which Kilmarnock won two and drew one - Rangers' average shots per game dropped from an average of 14.77 to 12.25, and their shots on target average fell from 5.17 to three.

Has Gerrard's arrival changed things?

After beating Aberdeen on Wednesday, second-placed Rangers have now opened up a five-point gap over their nearest rivals, who have finished above them in the past two campaigns.

Another marker of Rangers' improvement under Gerrard is how they've fared against Kilmarnock this season.

The teams are all square in this season's head-to-head record - one win apiece (Rangers' in the League Cup) and a 1-1 draw last October - but Clarke's side have struggled to curtail the Ibrox outfit to the extent they did last term.

For example, Rangers' goals per game against Kilmarnock this season stands at an average of 1.67, which is only marginally lower than their season average of 1.8.

Gerrard's Rangers are also far better at breaking through Kilmarnock's stubborn defence.

This season they've averaged 16.33 shots and eight shots on target per meeting - both of which are actually higher than the Ibrox side's average.

That has not directly led to better results - Rangers had 18 shots and nine on target in their recent 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park - but it suggests Clarke's ability to nullify Rangers hasn't been as effective this term.

'If you're surprised, you've not been paying attention'

BBC Sportscene pundits, Michael Stewart and Steven Thompson, give their thoughts on Kilmarnock's rise up the league table and recent win over Rangers.

Michael Stewart: "When you look at what Kilmarnock have done since Steve Clarke has taken over, you can't be surprised by this. If you are, you've not been paying attention. Clarke has done a wonderful job and he's got a good team there. They're well organised and they have a fair bit of quality as well."

Steven Thompson: "Given the disparity in resources and budget, to be as close to Rangers in the league as they are proves that Kilmarnock are the real deal. It has been a sensational season for them up to now."